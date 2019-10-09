Noble D. Hammond of Emporia died Monday, October 7, 2019 at Newman Regional Health Emergency Department. He was 86.
Mr. Hammond served in the Navy. He worked for the City of Emporia.
A service will be held Thursday, October 10, at 1:30 p.m. at the Patio Garden of Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
