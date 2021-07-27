KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy wasted little time in urging players in his league to receive the COVID-19 vaccine during his opening comments at MIAA Media Day in Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium on Tuesday.
“I want to encourage everyone, especially our incoming and current student-athletes, to get vaccinated,” Racy said. “Medical information shows that the vaccines are safe, that the vaccines help reduce the likelihood of infection and, if you do get sick, the vaccines help reduce the severity of the illness.”
However, not only does Racy believe that getting vaccinated will help protect a player’s personal health, but he also believes it will help protect their playing time.
“I do predict that MIAA student-athletes and coaches not vaccinated will be subject to some level of institutional testing -- especially during the fall season -- and they will be subject to quarantine if there is a positive COVID test for the team,” he said. “Obviously, student-athletes who are vaccinated and coaches who are vaccinated will be exempt from these testing requirements unless they’re showing symptoms of COVID. And they will be immune from quarantine restrictions, again, unless they’re showing COVID symptoms.”
That being said, the MIAA plans to play a full schedule in 2021. Each of the league’s 12 football schools faces a typical 11-game conference schedule, with contests beginning on Thursday, Sept. 2, and concluding on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Looking forward to that, Racy said that he expects the NCAA’s COVID-19 policies to be less “stringent and expansive” than they were last season, with individual schools and conferences taking on the authority for setting the requirements regarding testing and prevention.
“These decisions will be guided by the local community’s population immunity and by that community’s infection rate,” he said.
And while there is certainly a great deal of excitement about finally returning to action, there was no avoiding the difficulty everyone has faced over the past 16-plus months.
“As we gather and open and celebrate a new season, I think we need to first recognize the challenge that all of higher education and intercollegiate athletics went through just this past year,” Racy said.
While “these were painful and difficult decisions that our universities and our conferences had to make,” Racy said that the MIAA had emerged as a leader in how to safely and effectively conduct its winter and spring sports during a global pandemic.
He cited that the MIAA was the first school in either Division I or Division II to adopt conference-wide protocols for men’s and women’s basketball, which it began playing on Nov. 19, “four days before the Big 12 Conference returned to action.”
The MIAA had scheduled 644 total basketball games during the 2020-21 season and -- despite a few postponements which were eventually rescheduled -- was one of only three conferences in the NCAA to play the entire slate.
Racy also outlined the in-competition successes of MIAA teams last season, highlighted by Northwest Missouri State’s Division II national championship in men’s basketball and Central Oklahoma’s third consecutive Division II national championship in women’s rowing.
It is his hope -- and the hope of everyone involved with the MIAA -- that the league can continue its success both on and off the field in the coming year.
