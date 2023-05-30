A French artist who is now based in Bisbee, Ariz., will display his art at the Escape Art Gallery, located at 511 Commercial St., this week.
Pierre Modena, who emigrated from France to the United States when he was 21, said he will display 25 oil paintings at the gallery on Friday. His exhibition will coincide an evening of tacos and music, provided by Jenny Ramos, from 5 - 8 p.m., Friday, June 2.
Modena’s paintings are done in the plein-air style, and depict scenes mostly of the southwest.
“I was probably 14 or 15 when I started painting, but I worked,” he said. “I’ve been retired for almost 20 years now, so I have more time.”
Modena enjoys painting so much that from noon - 8 p.m. Friday, he’s inviting people to bring their own canvases and paints to create art with him at the gallery, too.
“It’s free of charge,” he said. “Just bring your paint and canvas and let’s paint.”
Escape Art Gallery, located at 511 Commercial St., opened its doors on March 3. At the time, Creative Art director Angel Franco said he wanted to connect Emporia with artists from around the world.
For more information, visit https://escapegalleryemporia.square.site or reach out at 620-794-5962 and escapegalleryemporia@gmail.com.
