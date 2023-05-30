No probable cause has been found in claims of inappropriate touching by an Emporia Middle School teacher at a school dance, the Emporia Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon.
Additionally, Captain Lisa Hayes said police intend to propose charges of falsely reporting a crime against four juveniles related to the case.
EPD responded to the middle school on May 12 after reports of an adult inappropriately touching female students were made. More than 30 interviews were conducted and Hayes sent "several days" were spent reviewing videos from inside of the school.
"All alleged victims — and their parents [and] guardians — were given the opportunity to view the video footage with a detective at the Emporia Police Department," Hayes said.
The investigation, she continued, revealed no probable cause to believe any adults "intentionally touched any students in an inappropriate manner."
"Probable cause has been established, however, to believe four juveniles made false reports to the Emporia Police Department," Hayes said.
She thanked USD 253 for their cooperation with the investigation. The district, too, thanked EPD for their work on the case.
"The district appreciates the Emporia Police Department's efforts in connection with reports concerning the Emporia Middle School dance on May 12, 2023," said community relations director Lyndel Landgren.
Landgren also said the district encouraged all "good faithreports of any kinds of harassment."
"We are committed to responding to concerns and/or complaints in accordance with Board Policy," he said.
(12) comments
The students that did this to this man need to be prosecuted, given a fair trial and then hang them.
The staff member has been put threw hell,,,,im wondering what the civil costs will be if awarded....and if awarded to the staff member who pays ?
Sail, that’s an interesting point. I’m wondering if the parents were contacted by attorneys? Now I’m wondering if the same attorneys are contacting this teacher that has been put through hell. Only speculating aim stocker.
Well, that’s very interesting. I wonder if all the comments by you all crucifying the
teacher, school staff, school board, school superintendent, police, will cry foul? I know several police officers who have said these girls lied. The genie cannot be put back in the bottle, this man will always have this over his head, even though the charges were unfounded.
His name was never published.
Hey genius, his name is posted all over social media. And the name that they were using was accurate.
You’re one sick person to go as far as you’ve gone to find out who someone is. You’re sick. I’m pretty sure now that everybody knows what you do as far as finding out who the people are would agree with me.
I now envision this man to be some creepy old man that sits behind a desk trying to get his jollies off.
You’re so funny, you’re the one that’s sick making fun of this whole thing.
Sorry "stocker", but I’m not the one that went so far as to try to find out who he is. I've never made fun of this situation... All I said was his name wasn't published... No news organization published his name... but you took the time to go on your rumor mill (probably Facebook) and figured out who he was. Very sick.
Sorry, I’m sure you’ve already checked, but I’m not on Facebook. Stocker. This is a very serious thing and you need to get control of yourself and quit trying to put me down. You’re the one in the wrong here. You need to move onto the next battle. There’s no need for your involvement in this. Lots of people know who this teacher is and he has been seriously hurt and you’re just making fun of it. In you’re sick way I’m sure you don’t think you are.
What social media were you guys sharing his name on? And who are these "several police officers" that you're claiming "have said these girls lied"? Did they tell you directly that these girls were liars, or is this just more gossip from your social media friends? Pretty sure the police aren't supposed to be discussing details with the public during their investigations...
Either way, you can keep all your social media gossip and this poor mans name to yourself. I'm happy not knowing. It's always better to wait until all the facts come out before running to social media to figure out who somebody is. You're right about one thing, this is serious and this guy's reputation will probably suffer as a result of all the social media gossip. Truly sad.
We can also stop putting each other down whenever you're ready. My put downs have always been in response to yours. I've just been cut and pasting your putdowns to your comments. I keep hoping you will see your hypocritical side, but so far no luck. Can we also quit spelling "stocker" like this? 🤦♂️
Absolutely there needs to be consequences for falsely accusing someone of a crime. Whether a person 'thinks' something happened or said it did to get attention from the peer group, that is lying and it is wrong.
