In the Preamble to the U. S. Constitution, a basic principle is to “promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our posterity.”
Although this value statement is assumed to be applicable to all people, some members of the Kansas Legislature are promoting bias and values in opposition to the intent of the Constitution. We have reviewed bills dealing with abortion and voting rights introduced in the Legislature during the current session and have assessed the value statements apparent from this review.
Our assessment is that the majority of legislators — especially the leadership — have demonstrated bias toward the voting process. They have tossed aside citizen rights to make decisions about abortion despite the desires expressed by voters in 2022.
In August 2022, approximately 60% of Kansas voters declared that they did NOT want abortion protections provided by the Kansas Constitution to be removed. The campaign to retain abortion as a legal option was focused on a woman’s right to privately choose an abortion in consultation with her physician — especially when her life is at stake.
Several bills opposing abortion have received support during the current legislative session by some vocal legislators. At this writing, some bills would make the abortion procedure a crime, while one would outlaw medications that induce abortions.
House Bill (HB) 2181, introduced Jan. 25, would establish as unlawful the performance of an abortion and the destruction of a fertilized embryo, creating penalties and restricting the use of fetal tissue.
Senate Bill (SB) 286 would prohibit abortion procedures except when necessary to save the life of the pregnant woman; it was introduced in the Kansas Senate March 3 and at this writing is in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs. Similarly, SB 175 would make it a crime to perform an abortion and the destruction of a fertilized embryo. It was referred to the Committee on Public Health and Welfare Feb. 8.
SB 5 would prohibit the prescribing of drugs intended to cause an abortion using telemedicine. It was passed by the Senate Feb. 23 and was referred to the House Committee on Health and Human Services March 1.
SB 65 would authorize cities and counties to enact local laws more stringent than state law regarding regulation of abortion. It was referred to the Committee on Federal and State Affairs Jan. 20.
HB 2313 was recommended for passage by the House March 9; it is described as the “born alive” bill. It addresses any fetus that can breathe, has a beating heart, or muscle movement; the bill would require health care workers present during the abortion procedure to give the fetus the same level of care as a fetus during a regular birth.
SB 297 was assigned to the Committee on Public Health and Welfare March 8; it would exclude elected abortions from insurance coverage and would forbid insurance programs from covering abortions.
A more progressive bill is HB 2429; it was passed by the House Committee on Health and Human Services Committee March 9. It would serve as a statewide program to increase resources that would promote childbirth instead of abortion for women facing unplanned pregnancies.
Several bills before the Legislature attack the voting process. HB 2056, which requires that all advance voting ballots be submitted by 7 p.m. on election night, passed the House Feb. 23 and was introduced in the Senate March 1. The Senate version, SB 209, passed the Senate Feb. 23 with a House hearing scheduled March 9.
These bills would require the return of mail ballots by 7 p.m. on the day of the election. Currently, ballots must be received within three days after the election and be postmarked by election day. The rationale provided is election security, yet no examples of voter fraud relating to mail ballots have been identified in Kansas.
SB 208, which passed the Senate February 23 and had a House hearing March 7, would create a law to prohibit the use of remote ballot boxes for the return of advance voting ballots. The bill would define a “remote ballot box” as any form of a locked ballot box designated by the county election officer as available for use for depositing advance voting ballots.
Ballot boxes have been available to Kansas voters for many years with no reported incidents of voter misconduct,
The stated reasoning of enacting such restrictions is prevention of voter fraud — when no evidence of voting fraud in Kansas has been documented in recent years.
In our American democracy, voting should be monitored, but the process should provide the electorate ample opportunities to vote, respecting the voters’ time and travel limitations.
Republicans hold a strong majority in both houses; it is apparent these issues are largely a part of the dominant party’s agenda. Voters should be mindful of this biased agenda of the majority party and monitor their legislators’ voting. Legislators who refuse to vote based on their constituents’ beliefs should be voted out of office.
Bob Grover is Professor Emeritus, Emporia State University, and Jim Calvert is a retired high school English teacher.
