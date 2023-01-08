A smoky situation at an Emporia apartment building Sunday turned out to be an electrical issue.
The trouble happened around 8:40 a.m. at The Villas At Emporia, 1839 Merchant Street. A statement from the Emporia Fire Department said crews found “a light haze and a hot electrical smell” in one apartment.
The problem was traced to the circuit board of the heating-air conditioning air handling system.
No injuries were reported. No estimate was placed on any amount of damage.
