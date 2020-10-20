On Tuesday at approximately 7:42 a.m., Lyon County Sheriff's deputies responded to South Highway 99 and Road 75 for an injury accident.
According to a press release from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Cooper Glenn, 17 of Olpe was driving a 2018 Ford Explorer westbound on Road 75 and failed to yield the right of way at Highway 99. Glenn’s vehicle was struck by a northbound 2009 Hyundai Sonata driven by Kristin Olson, 62 of Rosalia, Kansas.
Olson was transported by ambulance to Newman Regional Health with possible minor injuries. Glenn refused medical treatment at the scene. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.
