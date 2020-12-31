Richard Lee Kellison of Emporia died on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at his home. He was 90.
Richard was born on December 10, 1930 in Madison, Kansas the son of Marshall Intime and Mary Alice Spitznogle Kellison. He married Joyce Lee Unruh on April 29, 1951 at the First Christian Church in Madison. She died on February 29, 2020 in Emporia.
Surviving family members include: sons, Michael Kellison of Guymon, Oklahoma, and Doug (Julie) Kellison of Emporia; daughter, Kathy (Rick) Edwards of Emporia; grandchildren, Larisha Kellison, Ryan Kellison, Matthew Kellison, Jeremy Kellison, Derek Kellison, and Victoria Edwards; ten great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, of 68 years; son, Donald Lee Kellison; his parents; three brothers and three sisters.
Richard worked in the oilfield supply service since 1955 for Mountain Iron and Supply Company, Misco, Buckeye Supply, and with Gosco, Inc all in Madison. He served in the United States Marines from December of 1951 to December 1953 as a carpenter. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Emporia. Richard was a 50 year member of the Madison Masonic Lodge #196 A.F & A.M.
Cremation has taken place with a memorial service at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. With military honors by Ball-McColm Post #5 American Legion and Lowry-Funston Post #1980 Veterans of Foreign Wars. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Blakely Cemetery, Madison. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
