Flint Hills Community Health Center employees who have exhausted paid leave during catastrophic medical events can now get a helping hand from their coworkers.
The FHCHC Board of Directors approved a shared leave pool policy during its monthly meeting Tuesday afternoon at the health center.
FHCHC Risk Manager Neil Dean said the policy was modeled after the Family and Medical Leave Act, which entitles employees of covered employers to take up to 12 weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave for specified family and medical reasons with continuation of group health insurance coverage.
"Each employee only gets so much leave accrual per month," Dean said. "There was enough of a need identified with people have ongoing health issues that we thought this was a great way for people who want to do this, to allow them to help."
On average, FHCHC employees accrue eight hours of paid time off each month. Their total paid leave is dependent on length of time employed.
"We are just trying to help them when they don't have any other leave available so they can deal with the medical issues and not worry so much about the financial issues," Dean said.
The policy, which goes into effect Wednesday, will work through an application process. Employees who have exhausted their paid time off will fill out an application. The application is then reviewed by a committee, without identifying factors about the employee, to keep the process as anonymous and impartial as possible.
Once approved, other employees within the organization can donate paid time off in four-hour increments. While there is no limit to how much they can give, Dean said he doesn't want generous employees to inadvertently set themselves up for hardship.
"Even though their heart is in the right place, we don't want them to get in the situation where they need to use the leave policy because they donated so much," Dean said. "So, they can't donate if they have less than 40 hours of combined leave — which is sick and vacation leave."
Dean said the policy is intended only for emergency and catastrophic medical situations. Employees can also apply for help if immediate family members, such as a spouse or child, is experiencing a medical emergency.
FHCHC CEO Renee Hively said the new policy would be positive for the organization.
"I've been here for 22 years and there have been several occasions I've seen where families couldn't plan for an illness," she said. "The stress that it puts on them when they run out of leave time and they have no choice but to be gone — this is a way for us to show them that we care about them and that we're here to support them through a tough time."
Employees are also getting some new healthy living incentives, and could get $20 reimbursement for going to the gym 12 times per month. Dean said the reimbursement is increasing from $10, with the idea that it will incentivize more employees to be healthy.
The program can work in conjunction with the wellness program with the FHCHC's employee insurance program.
Poverty guidelines update
The board also accepted adjustments to its sliding fee scale system based on the 2020 federal poverty guidelines.
The sliding fee scale is a federal program that allows the health center to discount its normal charges for medical services to qualifying patients, regardless of insurance status. Hively said the guidelines are updated every year which means the sliding fee system has to be adjusted as well and the health center will never deny health care based on the patients' inability to pay.
"Some years there's no change at all and some years there's a slight change in income," she said. "We use that in our sliding fee discount program and we have to have a sliding fee discount program that's broken into incremental income blocks."
Hively said FHCHC also takes into account a patient's household size.
People can see if they qualify for a discounted fee by visiting www.flinthillshealth.org/paymybill and reviewing the information about income guidelines.
