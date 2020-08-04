Emporia Main Street has canceled the 2020 Great American Market amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Executive Director Casey Woods confirmed to The Emporia Gazette, Tuesday afternoon.
The market was set for 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sept 12.
We will have a full write-up with more on this shortly.
