Robert Lee Walters, 68, of Lebo passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his home in Lebo surrounded by his loving family.
He was born March 15, 1952 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Herman and Florence Wright Walters. Robert attended Liberty High School in Liberty, Missouri and graduated with the Class of 1970.
Following high school, Robert moved back to Emporia where he met the love of his life, Jayne Eleen Tatman. They were forever joined in marriage on October 21, 1972.
Robert worked for IBP for a few years, then worked at Didde and Pepsi before taking a position at the Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corporation. Robert would serve for 33 years in the security department before his retirement in 2014.
Robert and Jayne loved traveling and spending time with their children and grandchildren. He was always ready for trout fishing in Branson, Chiefs football, Royals Baseball and NASCAR.
Robert will live on in the hearts and memories of his wife, Jayne of their home in Lebo; a daughter, JoAnna Ferguson and her husband Eric of Lebo; a son, David Walters and his wife Rita of LeRoy; fifteen grandchildren, Walker Fears (Mallory), Hannah Ferguson (Andrew), Jerome Ferguson, Ayden Ferguson, Jayden Ferguson, Alex Ferguson, Ashton Ferguson, Kearia Ferguson, Mathew Criqui, Jenna Chapman, Makayli Walters (Lane), Mitchyl Walters, Martyna (Zach) Roush, Myranda Hegwald (Andrew) and Maycee Hegwald; one great-grandchild, Keenan Fears; a sister, Linda Smith of Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Cremation is planned with memorial services being held at 10:30 A.M., Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Inurnment will follow services at Lincoln Cemetery in Lebo. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Coffey County Cancer Support Group and sent care of the funeral home at P.O. Box #43, Lebo, KS 66856. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
