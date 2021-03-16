Carol J. Pearson of Emporia, KS died March 12, 2021 at Holiday Resort. She was 74.
Services will be announced at a later date. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
Areas of fog early, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. High 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: March 16, 2021 @ 7:04 am
Your Holiday Shopping Magazine to Emporia and area businesses. Also visit ShopEmporiaKansas.com to shop Emporia businesses who are online. Start your online shopping here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.