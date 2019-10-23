It took a few minutes for the Emporia High boys soccer team to find its footing on Tuesday evening.
There was little that St. Mary’s Academy could do to slow it down once the Spartans went to work.
EHS scored 10 times, the final ending the game with little more than a minute on the clock anyway, in a rout in the Spartans’ second-to-last regular season game of the year.
It was a night that six different players scored, while several other had looks at the goal that didn’t make their way into the net.
“That’s what we were going for ... knocking it around and finding the open spaces to slide it through and get as many opportunities as possible,” said senior Elijah Williams who had a ‘hat trick’ on the night.
Williams scored his first with close to 15 minutes remaining in the first half to make it 3-0. He added the Spartans’ seventh and ninth scores of the night as well.
Among those scoring their first goal of the season were Yovani “Rigal” Madrigal and Chris “Toro” Figueroa.
It was Madrigal’s first career varsity goal. For Figueroa, it was his first career score on his home field.
“It was really exciting,” he said. “For the crowd to go wild, it felt really nice.”
Also adding to their season total of goals were seniors Wilber Landaverde and Hector Hernandez, who both scored twice. Alvin Arriola also added a goal in the game’s 30th minute. It was evident from early on that the Spartans’ focal point was to connect passes, take their time and work to get as many players involved as they could.
“You never know what you have until you try it,” Figueroa said. “You can learn new things on games like this. They might be easy, but we might be trying something new and (until we put it in a game, we’ll) never know if it’ll work out or not.”
The extra work across the field for E-High should provide plenty of benefits down the road with Junction City looming on Senior Night Thursday, with regional play beginning next week.
“It helps us get ready for the tougher games ahead of us,” Williams said. “We’ve got regionals starting next week, so it’ll help us get our weaknesses (strengthened) before we head out and start playing tougher teams.”
