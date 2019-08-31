Special to The Gazette
The Emporia Public Library invites the community to come meet author Dennis Raphael Garcia 6 p.m. Sept. 9 at in the library’s large meeting room.
Garcia wrote his book “Marine, Public Servant, Kansan: The Life of Ernest Garcia” about his cousin “Ernie.” In his book, Garcia captures the remarkable character of not just one Kansan son of Mexican immigrants, but also the immigrant experience itself and elegantly weaves it into the story of Ernie and his family’s American dream.
Dennis Raphael Garcia is a retired attorney and teacher. Born and raised in Garden City, Lansas, he now lives in Arlington, Virginia. He believes that education is the great equalizer and uses Ernie’s story to inspire others to find their passions and work toward their dreams.
Emporia Public Library is located at 110 E. 6th Ave. For more information, please contact the library at 620-340-6451 or visit emporialibrary.org.
