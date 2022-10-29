Here we are at the prelude to Small Business Season. The final months of the year are make-or-break for many small businesses, with the bulk of their annual sales occurring during the busy holiday season.
Emporia Area Chamber members are well-equipped each year with sales and marketing tools and materials to promote their businesses during this all-important time. Stay tuned, and watch for announcements in the Tuesday and Friday Chamber newsletters for instructions on accessing images, articles, press releases, and branded products to promote Small Business Season for your business. Not yet a Chamber member? Contact Emporia Area Chamber Membership Director Rebeca Herrera at 620-342-1600 or email her at rherrera@emporiakschamber.org to discuss how your Chamber investment can pay big dividends for your business.
One of the many benefits of Chamber membership is the monthly Group Lunch, which takes place the first Wednesday of every month. Each month you’ll get matched with a different group and enjoy a delicious lunch at a local Chamber member restaurant while networking and building strong connections. The next Group Lunch is coming up on Nov. 2 at noon. Register to attend online at emporiakschamber.org, call the Chamber office at 620-342-1600, or stop by the Trusler Business Center at 719 Commercial St.
The Chamber’s Ignite Emporia is excited to partner with the Emporia State University School of Business to offer an innovative new program designed for our members: the Community Internship Consortium. The Consortium provides internships for School of Business students. Internships begin the third week in January. Businesses will pay their interns $10 per hour, with the ESU School of Business underwriting half ($5 per hour) for the first 150 hours. Interested in adding an intern to your team? Contact Jeanine McKenna at 620-342-1600 or email her at jmckenna@emporiakschamber.org
The 44th Annual Community Christmas Parade on Tuesday, Nov. 29, is just a month away! This year’s theme is “A Joyful Christmas.” Anyone interested in having an entry in this year’s parade can complete an entry form online at emporiakschamber.org/christmas-parade. Paper entry forms are available at the Chamber office at 719 Commercial St. But hurry! Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 14.
The final Business After Hours event for 2022 is coming up soon on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 5 - 7 p.m. Business After Hours is a great way to make new connections with fellow business professionals; support and learn about other Chamber members; sip on beverages and snack on appetizers; enter to win door prizes from the Chamber member host; and relax in a casual environment after work. Register online at emporiakschamber.org or call 620-342-1600. A donation of $5 for Chamber members, their spouses and guests and $8 for non-members will be requested at the door.
Are YOU ready for Small Business Season to commence?
It’s a great day in Emporia!
“Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
