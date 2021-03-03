Venda Leigh Doxon, 99, Emporia, Kansas, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor.
Venda Leigh Hunter was born in Barnard, Kansas on December 8, 1921, the daughter of Roy Clayton and Nona Opal (Miller) Hunter. She graduated from Jewell (Kansas) Rural High School and took Normal Training at Kansas State Teachers College, Emporia (Emporia State University). She married John Elmer Doxon at her aunt’s home in Hutchinson, Kansas on September 2, 1942. He passed away on November 6, 2012.
Mrs. Doxon is survived by two daughters, Jana Knudsen, and Jo Ellen Dambro (Indy), both of Emporia; five grandchildren, John E. Doxon (Kristina), Danielle Knudson (Brian), Kate Monnig (Grant), Ryan Dambro, and Megan Dambro (Josh Rosebaugh); step-grandchildren, Kris Eckhardt (Bruce), Linda Knudsen, Kent Knudsen (Ann); former daughter-in-law, Kristine Hampshire; 8 great-grandsons, Alex, Joseph, Nick, Patrick, Tyler, Oliver, Felix, and Jordy; 6 step-great-grandchildren, 1 step-great-great grandchild; sister, Edith Ann Hunter Beveridge, Mesa, Arizona, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; one son, Richard Doxon (July 27, 1987); son-in-law, Wayne Knudsen (May 6, 2018); her parents; brother, Roy Richard Hunter; and a sister, Melva Joyce Hunter Smith.
She was a member of the First Congregational Church, Emporia, the Congregational Women’s Fellowship, Daughters of the American Revolution, Lifetime member of the Jewell, Kansas Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star, a former Facilitator for Survivors of Suicide, and a member of Etude Study Club.
Mrs. Doxon and her husband moved to Emporia in 1999 to be near family. She was a homemaker, mother, and former elementary school teacher. She was a loving, giving person with a quick wit and smile readily shown to all.
Friends and family may pay their respects at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, through the day on Saturday and Sunday. The family will not be present during set hours. Due to current concerns with Covid 19 a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Graveside services will be held at the Graceland Park Cemetery, Omaha, Nebraska, at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, March 8, 2021, which would have been her husband’s 100th birthday. The service will be conducted by Pastor Howard Cassidy-Moffatt, First Congregational Church, Emporia.
Memorials have been established with the First Congregational Church, Emporia, and ESU Foundation earmarked for Suicide Prevention/Awareness. Contributions may be sent through Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences for the family may be left online at the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.