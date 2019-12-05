Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Tuesday

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 3:03 p.m.

Child in need of care, information redacted

Non-injury accident, E. South Ave. and Mechanic St., 3:32 p.m.

Fire alarm, 700 Commercial St., 5:24 p.m.

Medical - overdose, information redacted

Wednesday

Criminal trespassing, 1200 Sylvan St., 12:39 a.m.

Domestic disturbance, information redacted

Sheriff

Tuesday

Criminal threat, 400 Mechanic St., 8:28 a.m.

Lost property, information redacted, 9:50 a.m.

Suspicious person, Road G and Road 130, 5:25 p.m.

Non-injury accident, Road P and Road 340, Admire, 6:41 p.m.

Wednesday

Non-injury accident, 1600 Road X, Neosho Rapids, 12:52 a.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Tuesday

Theft - shoplifting, 1100 Commercial St., 10:12 a.m.

Theft - late report, 1000 Constitution St., 1:34 p.m.

Criminal damage, 300 Sherman St., 6:45 p.m.

Sheriff

Tuesday

Fraud, 1700 Road E, 7:23 p.m.

Courts

Karina Rios, 736 E. 12th Ave., No proof insurance, July 24

Clarence D. Binns, 109 S. Union St., No proof insurance, failure to stop, Dec. 2

Ruth I. Magathan, 1554 Road 230, Stop sign, Dec. 2

Thomas L. Kramer, 1119 Merchant St., Theft, Dec. 3

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

