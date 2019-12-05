Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Tuesday
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 3:03 p.m.
Child in need of care, information redacted
Non-injury accident, E. South Ave. and Mechanic St., 3:32 p.m.
Fire alarm, 700 Commercial St., 5:24 p.m.
Medical - overdose, information redacted
Wednesday
Criminal trespassing, 1200 Sylvan St., 12:39 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, information redacted
Sheriff
Tuesday
Criminal threat, 400 Mechanic St., 8:28 a.m.
Lost property, information redacted, 9:50 a.m.
Suspicious person, Road G and Road 130, 5:25 p.m.
Non-injury accident, Road P and Road 340, Admire, 6:41 p.m.
Wednesday
Non-injury accident, 1600 Road X, Neosho Rapids, 12:52 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Tuesday
Theft - shoplifting, 1100 Commercial St., 10:12 a.m.
Theft - late report, 1000 Constitution St., 1:34 p.m.
Criminal damage, 300 Sherman St., 6:45 p.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Fraud, 1700 Road E, 7:23 p.m.
Courts
Karina Rios, 736 E. 12th Ave., No proof insurance, July 24
Clarence D. Binns, 109 S. Union St., No proof insurance, failure to stop, Dec. 2
Ruth I. Magathan, 1554 Road 230, Stop sign, Dec. 2
Thomas L. Kramer, 1119 Merchant St., Theft, Dec. 3
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.