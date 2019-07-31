The Emporia Public Library will conclude a busy summer schedule with a “deep clean” this week.
The library will be closed to the public Thursday and Friday for annual maintenance, cleaning and repairs. It will re-open Saturday with regular hours.
“The library is usually closed for two days every August after the summer reading program,” Executive Director Robin Newell said. “[Our maintenance guys] come in and they do what we call a ‘deep clean.’”
Newell said the work includes a thorough carpet cleaning, window washing, stripping and waxing hardwood floors and a much-needed deep clean of the bathrooms.
Thousands of people come in the doors in June and July, making the maintenance and cleaning necessary.
“We traditionally run about 10,000 people coming through the building during the summer months,” Newell said. “That’s a lot of people, that’s a lot of traffic, that’s a lot of dirt and popsicle juice and coffee and that type of thing. It’s just a good time to do a thorough cleaning without the library staff or the public around.”
Newell said the Market Street entrance and parking lot will be closed until further notice as trees are removed. The book drop has been moved to the east edge of the lot for the convenience of patrons.
“As of [tonight] the east parking lot will be closed to the public,” she said. “They will be dropping those two mature trees right to the east of our east entrance and our entrance will be closed [Thursday] until further notice.”
Visitors will be able to use the south entrance of the library, facing Sixth Avenue.
“There will be absolutely no access from the east side of the property,” Newell said. “They won’t be able to cut across between the Carnegie and the library. That will all be cordoned off.”
On top of the tree removal, the city’s sewer project is expected to begin Monday and will also impede traffic to the parking lot. Visitors to the library may park on the street or in the parking lot located on the 600 block of Mechanic Street.
Newell said there is a chance that the library will need to be closed additional days during the sewer project, but every effort will be made to keep the doors open. Any announcements about additional closures will be sent to The Emporia Gazette and social media.
“Right now, we know we’ll be open Saturday and Sunday, so plan accordingly,” she said. “Come in and get material if you need material. Monday, we plan to be open, but we’re at the mercy of the construction company at this point. We want to be supportive of the sewer construction project. We know that infrastructure needs to be maintained and this is part of it.”
Newell said she knows this will be an inconvenience to patrons.
“We feel bad about this and we apologize for the inconvenience,” she said.
For more information, call the library at 340-6462 or visit www.emporialibrary.org, or find the library on Facebook.
