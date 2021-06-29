The Emporia Gazette
The city of Reading held its Tornado Trot and Trail event benefiting Handlebars of Hope at the Reading City Park on Saturday morning.
There was a 5K fun run/walk, a 14.5-mile gravel bike race and a 26.5-mile gravel bike race that people could participate in for the $25 cost of registration.
All events were untimed in the spirit of fun and fitness rather than competition.
All proceeds for the event went to support Handlebars of Hope, an Emporia-based 501(c)3 that provides free bicycles for people in need, both locally and in Mexico.
