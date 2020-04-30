The Kansas oil and gas industry is holding on as the worldwide oil and gas crisis sweeps through.
The price of benchmark U.S. crude oil closed at $12.34 a barrel Tuesday — a sharp decrease from the start of the year when the price was around $60. In March, drilling for oil was down 25 percent compared to 2019. That month began with oil trading at around $43 a barrel and ended at $20. In April, oil prices dropped to a low of $6.50 a barrel and before bouncing back to the teens. By mid-April, the price of oil dipped into the negatives for the first time ever — a response to the drastic fall of demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and a synchronous oversupply of crude oil.
The widespread stay-at-home orders have kept people from frequently using their vehicles. This, along with the decrease in demand for oil-based commodities, has turned the crude oil industry upside down. The effects are felt worldwide, disrupting leading oil producers in Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United States, as well as disrupting other industries.
The Associated Press reported that the Energy Information Administration expects jet fuel use to fall 34 percent in the second quarter, and gasoline use to drop by 25 percent from April to June as drivers stay home instead of hitting the road during warmer weather.
Kansas, with its three refineries, many wells and over 118,000 direct and indirect jobs, is enduring the struggle at no small cost.
“Like most people in any other industry, they are looking to try to cut their costs,” Kansas Independent Oil and Gas Association President Ed Cross said. “There’s been many layoffs and many wells across the state that have been temporarily shutdown while they try to restructure themselves to strategize their way out of this downturn.”
Many producers have received paycheck protection loans and are able to hold on a little while longer. However, the longer this downturn continues, the harsher the comeback will be. Cross said he anticipates the industry will not see real recovery until the end of 2020 or into 2021.
Major oil companies like Exxon with diversified businesses will survive, the AP reported, but smaller oil producers are going to have a harder time.
“The United States oil production is going to fall just because of market forces,” Cross said. “There’s going to be many companies that will not only cut back production, but there will probably be many nation-wide that will go bankrupt.”
There is concern that some producers may not recover production once shut down. Many producers, especially shale companies, took on a lot of debt to finance operations and can only make ends meet at about $40 a barrel. In the shale industry, about $20 billion in debt will come due in 2021 and $30 billion in 2022, Midgley said. The heavily-indebted companies are going to have to refinance in an environment where the availability of capital is constrained, he said.
One of the major issues is the lack of storage space for crude oil. Cross said there are about 20-25 million extra barrels a day in the market. Many storage facilities have reached capacity and are turning away incoming oil. Kansas does not store much oil, but its refineries have significantly cut their production rates. The state has the capacity to produce about 300,000 barrels a day, though only averaging 90,000, as of last year, and is only producing a fraction of that currently.
The Gazette attempted to speak with local oil producers but was unable to receive a comment on their current disposition.
“One of the things about Kansas’ production is we are price takers in that market, not price makers, so we have to adjust to the market itself out there,” Cross said. “We really have had a double whammy.”
Kansas, and the nation, was hit on the supply side when Saudi Arabia and Russia flooded the market with an oversupply of crude oil. The second hit was on the demand side with the effects of the pandemic.
Another facet affected by the oil and gas industry that will face challenges this year is state and local tax revenue. The oil and gas industry provides about $1.4 billion in tax revenue. Throughout Kansas, in some counties where oil and gas are produced, oil and gas account for 60-70 percent of the property tax. Property tax collections are going to hurt, especially as counties are struggling to find other sources of revenue for the sources they provide.
“I do want to emphasize that we certainly don’t feel like we are the only industry in this,” Cross said. “As a matter of fact, I don’t know of any industry that is saying that things are going good.”
For the consumer, the most noticeable effect is the decrease in gas prices. Since people are not traveling in their vehicles as often, Cross said they have not been able to take advantage of those low gas prices. He added that once the economy starts to turn around, there will be a period where people will still be able to enjoy lower gas prices.
Overall, Cross thinks there will be a turnaround in the oil and gas industry. The sooner people are able to get back to work, the sooner the market will recover. Though it may take the rest of the year, and perhaps a portion of the next year, Cross thinks the market will see some semblance of recovery.
