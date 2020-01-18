2020 New year festival.jpg
Emporia State University's 2020 Asian Spring Festival is set for 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at Albert Taylor Hall. 

The annual event celebrates the rich culture of ESU's Asian students, through song, dance, music and more. 

