James A. Gray, Emporia,

Kansas, died Friday, July

16, 2021 at the University of

Kansas Medical Center, Kansas

City, Kansas. He was 80.

James was a letter carrier

for the United State Postal

Service.

A graveside service will

be held at the Agnes City

Cemetery in Northwest

Lyon County. A complete

obituary will be published

later. Roberts-Blue-Barnett

Funeral Home has the arrangements.

