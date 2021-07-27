James A. Gray, Emporia,
Kansas, died Friday, July
16, 2021 at the University of
Kansas Medical Center, Kansas
City, Kansas. He was 80.
James was a letter carrier
for the United State Postal
Service.
A graveside service will
be held at the Agnes City
Cemetery in Northwest
Lyon County. A complete
obituary will be published
later. Roberts-Blue-Barnett
Funeral Home has the arrangements.
