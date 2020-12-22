Christmas traditions are comforting and provide us with a feeling of nostalgia. While most traditions rarely change, there are a few that have evolved over the years. Here are some traditions you may want to bring back or try this year.
Christmas trees
Christmas trees are a long standing tradition but how they have been decorated and what types are used have changed tremendously over the years. Families used to decorate trees with popcorn and berries they strung themselves. This tradition, while still used on occasion, has changed to using handmade or store bought ornaments.
“When I was a child we would string popcorn and cranberries and hang them on the trees outside for the birds and squirrels to enjoy as a Christmas treat,” Meredith Rangel said. “We never used it inside but I loved stringing it and pretending I was making gifts for the animals.”
According to the Kansas State Historical Society, community trees in churches and town halls throughout Kansas began appearing in documentation in the 1870’s. Those trees were also frequently lit with candles. Fire safety standards and the wide-spread use of electricity have replaced that tradition with the safer practice of using Christmas lights.
Visiting Santa
For most children, Christmas wouldn’t be complete without a visit to see Santa Claus to tell him what they would like for Christmas. In Emporia, Newman’s Department Store, which was located at 511 Commercial St., was a popular destination to visit Santa. The store would be decorated for Christmas and children could visit with Santa while their parents shopped or had items gift-wrapped.
“I loved going to Newman’s to visit Santa,” Courtney Shaffer said. “I would run up their big staircase and wait in line. I was convinced it was the real Santa. After I told him what I wanted I would go in the train room and watch the train run while my mom shopped.”
When Newman’s Department Store closed, Santa relocated to another popular shopping destination — The Flinthills Mall.
Christmas postcards
In years past it was common for people to send their Christmas greetings to family and friends on a postcard. Postcards were cheaper to purchase and the cost of postage was less than sending a traditional letter. With the advent of typewriters and computers the Christmas postcard tradition faded away to be replaced by Christmas newsletters or photo cards.
“I have a sister who sends an elaborate newsletter every Christmas,” Ryan Rank said. “I don’t have the time or the dedication to keep up with that. I make sure to send my parents and grandparents a picture of me with my dog, though.”
Christmas caroling
Christmas caroling was a common practice in Emporia for many years. Churches throughout the city would have “caroling nights” where church members would travel from house to house singing traditional Christmas hymns and songs.
“I grew up going to the Methodist church and the youth group would go caroling several evenings prior to Christmas,” Mary Riggs said. “We would typically visit church members who were shut in or the homes around the church.”
Christmas caroling has made a remarkable return for 2020. With so many people shut inside groups are caroling again to spread good cheer. While the practice had never completely faded it has increased and those receiving the carolers are quite pleased.
“We had carolers just last night,” Joyce Luthke said. “We haven’t been out much since all this started and some members of our church choir came back and carroled for us. It brought tears to my eyes.”
Giving to others
The tradition of giving to others, especially those in need, has not changed over the years. The Kansas State Historical Society shares how Charles Sheldon, a minister and his family celebrated Christmas in the 1930’s.
“We have stopped giving things to the grown ups and don’t expect any from others,” Sheldon said. “But if we can find a college girl or boy who is having hard sledding we try to do something for them. We thus save all the worry that so many people have over Christmas gifts.”
Emporians continue the tradition of giving to others to this day. Through the Salvation Army giving campaign, adopting families from angel trees in the community or donating to a worthy cause, Emporians always seem to give during the holiday season.
“We adopted a family from the angel tree and we have a pen pal through Emporia Main Street that we purchased gifts for,” Jessica Stephens said. “It’s important for me to teach my children about giving back. They have so much and I want them to know how important it is to help others.”
