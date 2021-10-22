The Emporia Gazette
Newman Regional Health continued to report low bed capacity Thursday, with an average of just three beds available between Oct. 6 - 19.
During that timeframe, the hospital reported a daily average of 22 hospitalized patients — both COVID and non-COVID admissions — with 20 non-ICU beds and two ICU beds filled.
The hospital also saw an average of six COVID-19 positive patients each day, including two patients through Express Care, one through the emergency room, one inpatient and two in the ICU.
Between July 1 - Oct. 19, 42 hospitalized COVID-19 patients (91.3%) were unvaccinated while just four patients (8.7%) were vaccinated.
The average wait time for transfers ranged between 17 minutes and two days, one hour and 40 minutes, with a median time of one hour, 27 minutes.
On Friday, Lyon County Public Health reported 23 new positives and 36 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases down to 73. Three county residents were listed as hospitalized.
Overall, 5,529 positives has been reported since March 2020 including 5,366 recoveries and 90 deaths. Two deaths were pending investigation at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Out of 73 active cases, 18 are considered to be breakthrough cases at this time, with three patients receiving the Janssen vaccine, nine receiving Moderna and six receiving Pfizer.
On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control addressed some myths that stating that COVID-19 vaccines are causing infections and variants.
“COVID-19 vaccines do not create or cause variants of the virus that causes COVID-19,” the CDC stated on its website. “New variants of a virus happen because the virus that causes COVID-19 constantly changes through a natural ongoing process of mutation (change). Even before the COVID-19 vaccines, there were several variants of the virus.”
The CDC said vaccines can help prevent new variants from emerging. More information can be found at www.cdc.gov.
