Five alumni of Emporia State are members of the 2020 Kansas Teacher of the Year Team.
They are Kara Belew (MAT 2011, Art History); Amy Hillman (MS 2011, Master Teacher Elementary Concentration); Shawn Hornung (BS 1996, Sociology); Julie Loevenstein (BSE 1984, Elementary Education); and Lara McDonald (former student).
"With the majority of this year's eight-member team being graduates of Emporia State, we are delighted professionals we had a hand in preparing for careers in education are demonstrably some of the best in the state," Interim Dean of the Teacher's College Joan Brewer said.
Belew is a social studies teacher at Andover Central High School in Andover USD 385.
Hillman is a sixth- and eighth-grade project-based learning instructor at Santa Fe Trail Middle School in Olathe USD 233.
Hornung is a social studies teacher at Wamego High School in Wamego USD 320.
Loevenstein is a fourth-grade teacher at Glenwood Ridge Elementary School in Basehor-Linwood USD 458.
McDonald is a seventh-grade language arts teacher at Washburn Rural Middle School in Auburn-Washburn USD 437.
Throughout 2020, the Kansas Teacher of the Year Team will advocate for education and teaching. They will give presentations at Emporia State University on Feb. 4 to education majors and members of the community.
The Kansas Teacher of the Year Award recognizes excellent teaching in the elementary and secondary classrooms of the state. Its mission is to build and utilize a network of exemplary teachers who are leaders in the improvement of schools, student performance and the teaching profession.
