Romantic relationships are a part of life for many teens, but unfortunately adolescent dating experiences can include different forms of violence that can harm their physical and mental health. February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and during February SOS and organizations across the country work to help teens develop healthy and respectful relationships to help them avoid the consequences of dating violence and to help them develop healthy relationship patterns that will help them throughout their lives.
Parents have an important role when it comes to teen dating violence because positive parenting can make a significant contribution to how tolerant adolescents are to unhealthy and abusive relationship behaviors. Parents and other influential adults like teachers, coaches, aunts/uncles, etc. have an impact by modeling healthy relationship behavior.
Of students ages 12 - 18 who have dated, a national survey showed that almost 70% of teens had experienced some kind of abuse. This could include physical violence, sexual violence, stalking, or psychological aggression. Though dating violence happens to teens of all cultures, income levels, and educational backgrounds, factors like racism, homophobia, transphobia, ableism, and more can increase the risk for youth in relationships. However, even though dating violence is common, early intervention with education and support can change the beliefs and ideas that enable abuse. Having a discussion with a young person can help teens identify the healthy behaviors that they should look for and help them to understand how to recognize unhealthy behaviors. Starting when they are children can help support healthy development. For example, not making children hug someone and encouraging them to ask their friends if it’s ok before giving hugs can help children understand their right to make choices about their body.
It can be complicated and awkward to talk to teens about healthy relationships and dating, but it is very important to building their healthy relationship behaviors and can help adults identify the warning signs of abuse a teen may be experiencing. Adults can encourage supportive and nonjudgmental communication through their approach to the conversation. Teens are more likely to be open when they don’t feel pressured, so listening is important. Open-ended and strategic questions can get the conversation started. During these conversations, it helps to give support and not accuse or judge. It helps to validate, empathize, and create a space where the young person feels safe to talk. Accept and believe what is being shared, even if it is hard to hear. Adults and teens can also talk about safety and talk through next steps together.
SOS offers a Survivor Support Group for Teens at 4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. Teen survivors of sexual abuse or assault, domestic violence, or child abuse or neglect can join this group that uses art, games, activities and more to build community and connection after trauma.
If a teen, or any individual, is experiencing dating violence, SOS can help. The SOS helpline is available 24 hours a day at 800-825-1295.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.