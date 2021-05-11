Emporia High School art students showed off their creativity through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic during the opening of the Unmasking Art EHS Juried Art Exhibit at Trox Gallery and Gifts, Friday evening.
The exhibit’s opening coincided with May’s Emporia First Friday Art Walk.
EHS art teachers Grant Charpentier and Josh Pavlik said there was a tremendous amount of talent in their classes this year.
“We do have a lot of amazing students and I think some of them have really used art as an outlet to help them get through quarantines and through COVID,” Charpentier said. “I think it’s really easy for them to take the easy way out and spend a lot of time on their phone or on technology, and some of them are really pushing the limit and have grown here recently.”
Pavlik agreed.
One student in particular, he said, had never taken an art class before until the first trimester of the school year. She liked it so much she enrolled in classes for the second and third trimesters as well.
“We just have a lot of talented kids and a lot of them are really taking advantage of some of the opportunities we have in Emporia Schools,” Pavlik said. “Just with the painting and drawing, sculpture and metalwork, ceramics and glassblowing — it’s a lot of opportunity.”
Charpentier said he’s had to get creative in teaching his 3-D art students over the last year through step plans and quarantines. He’s used “found object” assignments, where students can use repurposed items to create art in isolation.
“It was a really good experience for them,” he said.
Charpentier and Pavlik said their students were lucky to be in a community so supportive of the arts.
Emporia First Friday co-founders Joel Smith and Kaila Mock, who also owns Trox Gallery, were the jurors for the EHS exhibit.
“I think that makes it a little bit more prestigious,” Pavlik said. “I think it’s a really big deal for most of these kids. We even have some freshmen in here, which I think is amazing. I think they picked some of the best of the best and we’re really happy with what they did. I’m really honored that they wanted to give us this opportunity.”
The exhibit is on display through April 30.
