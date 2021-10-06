A stretch of Highway 177 will be under construction beginning this week, the Kansas Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.
Road improvements will be made on K-177 from Council Grove to I-70, and for the next several months, off-roadway work will have minimal impact to traffic flow. It is anticipated that the highway will be closed between Council Grove and Alta Vista starting March 28, 2022.
Wildcat Construction Co. Inc. and Subsidiaries of Wichita is the primary contractor for this $52.3 million project.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a work zone. Check kandrive.org for updates and more information.
