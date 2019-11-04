Emporia State is getting more production than it bargained for from Mackenzie DiMarco.
Nary a Hornet is remotely upset about it.
DiMarco broke a scoreless deadlock in overtime on Sunday afternoon, giving ESU a 1-0 victory over Nebraska-Kearney, scoring the game-winner twice over the weekend and for the eighth time this season.
“I was like “thank goodness we didn’t have to play anymore, because I was dead (tired),” she said. “Just the fact that we had played hard to the end, it was an amazing (feeling).”
The victory was Emporia State’s 11th, the second straight year the program has reached double-figures.
It was also senior day, with two four year regulars and a pair of two-year contributors.
“I told the group they’re 25-10-3. 25 wins to 10 losses, for our program, is a remarkable (number),” ESU Head Coach Bryan Sailer said. “What they did is ... words can’t describe. They set the bar really high for future players, they’ve made a great impact on our program.”
Neither team could muster much in the way of genuine attacks through 90 minutes of regulation, though the Hornets had a few open looks they weren’t able to convert in the first half. ESU had a heavier volume of shots in the second half (12) but many were contested or hurried.
“I told them great teams find a way to win,” Sailer said. “Goals don’t always happen easy. We had a couple early chances we could’ve cashed in on and they didn’t come as frequently after that. A lot of set pieces, a lot of corners, just couldn’t get on the end of anything and you’ve just got to keep pushing.”
By the end of the afternoon, ESU had outshot the Lopers by a 19-2 margin, but Nebraska-Kearney, in spite of its place in the standings, displayed a strong defensive backfield. It just could muster very little in the way of offense. UNK has allowed the fourth-fewest goals in the MIAA this season — just 17 in 18 games.
“They’re a very good defensive team,” senior midfielder Tanna Benefiel said. “They know how to defend well. It was just a really physical game back-and-forth and our shots weren’t falling, but it’s okay, one of them did, that’s all that matters.”
That one proved more than just the difference in the game, but established a new single-season standard in the program’s 19-year history. DiMarco’s 18th passed that Brandie Booth scored in 2004.
It also tied for the third-best mark in MIAA history, two shy of Central Missouri’s Jada Scott from 2018.
But the hope is there will be more games to play and likely more goals. ESU is still fighting for a spot in the NCAA Regional Tournament, with the conference tournament starting this week.
“I think (the win) means even more (since) we knew coming in that we needed the win to hopefully get a chance to go to regionals again,” Benefiel said. “Getting that overtime goal and having Mackenzie not only score, but get the school record with that, it feels incredible.
“Coming out of this weekend with two wins was a good way to roll into (the postseason). We know we’ll get to play a game here again Friday, that’s huge. Hopefully we’ll get a big crowd for that and just use the momentum going forward.”
