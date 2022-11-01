The second day of a preliminary hearing is complete for the man accused of pulling the trigger during the murder of 19-year-old Jesus Avila in 2017.
Samuel Garcia is one of six men accused of the murder, when Avila was found in a burned car in rural Lyon County with two gunshot wounds to the back of his head. Garcia is currently serving seven years on other charges.
Update 2
Next was Andy Herrera, a special agent with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
Herrera was called to Road T and Road 160 in Lyon County on Sept. 6, 2017, and became the lead on the investigation.
Herrera said he received records of Avila’s bank statements. He noted that on Sept. 5, there was a $200 withdrawal at an ATM.
He also received search warrants for both Avila’s and Garcia’s Google records, including their search inquiries. On Aug. 4, 2017, Herrera said Garcia searched “will a .22 kill.” After the search was a YouTube video of an individual shooting an animal skull.
Herrera also performed a search on Dec. 6, 2017, of Jazmine Guevara’s house and found a speaker box. A search warrant was obtained and the speaker box was obtained.
During cross-examination, Herrera confirmed that it was Avila who withdrew the $200.
Garcia’s attorney, Mark Schoenhofer, questioned Herrera on the video previously mentioned and if Garcia’s family lived on a farm, with farm animals that may need to be put down. Herrera said he did not follow up on that at the time.
The state then rehashed its case on all six felony charges. The state asserted that the evidence of the plan Garcia presented to the group of six individuals, and the eventual completion of the plan, meet the requirements for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, first-degree murder (under two theories - premeditated and felony), conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, felony theft of a firearm and felony interference with a law enforcement officer.
Schoenhofer’s closing statements focused on the medical expert’s testimony, stating that the expert gave opinions without qualifications other than education, licensures and certifications. He stated that Pecina, Granado and Cornejo-Campoverde were under the influence of marijuana at the time, have been offered plea deals and at least one individual is facing possible deportation, which he said could affect their testimony.
He also asserted that the testimonies of the three other suspects did not line up, focusing on the differences in testimony about the color of the gun, where the gas was poured on or in the car and more.
Schoenhofer contested that Garcia was not involved in a felony murder or aggravated robbery, because Garcia did not take the AK-47 and speaker out of the car himself.
Chief Judge Jeffry Larson ruled that there was enough probable cause on all six felony counts and bound Garcia over for arraignment. The felony counts and a misdemeanor count for the alleged robbery of the speaker and cash will carry over to the hearing.
A pretrial hearing is set for May 4 at 9 a.m. to set a hearing date.
Update 1
The first witness of the day was Juan Nonoal, Avila’s cousin.
Nonoal said he last saw his cousin on Labor Day of 2017 when they were playing video games in Avila’s basement. Nononal said he remembered Garcia and A.J. Granado meeting with Avila in the basement and catching bits and pieces of the conversation. Nonoal said he didn’t know for sure, but assumed the conversation was about buying drugs.
“I knew what my cousin was into, so I put two and two together,” Nonoal said.
He said he remembers telling his cousin that Garcia and Granado were “sketchy” people and that he shouldn’t mess with them. Avila then told him he had already bought some grams of marijuana off of Garcia and that it would be fine.
Nonoal said Avila asked him to go with him to get ammo just in case, but Nonoal ended up getting called into work and could not go with him. He testified that he never saw Avila again.
He also testified that he knew Avila had a safe with a gun and money, but that when the family checked after, the gun and money were gone.
