SOS, Inc. and Emporia State University THRIVE (The Healthy Relationship & Interpersonal Violence Education program) have partnered to bring the Apathy Effect exhibit to Emporia State University.
According to a written release, the Apathy Effect exhibit “immerses the audience in stories of resilient young survivors of human trafficking and the response of everyday people who were ignited with empathy when confronted by exploitation and the apathy that fuels it.”
This educational exhibit ignites empathy and empowers participants with a response to issues of exploitation, through original film, photography and artifacts with either self-guided or small group interactive tours available.
Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion in exchange for labor, services, or a commercial sex act. Human trafficking and child exploitation can happen at any time to anyone. Millions of children and adults are bought and sold each year for the purpose of forced labor or sexual exploitation.
This 3-day exhibit will be free and open to the public from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday in the Preston Room of ESU’s Memorial Union.
SOS, Inc. and THRIVE invite the community to join in raising awareness and putting an end to human trafficking and child exploitation.
If you would like to sign up for a small group tour, register online at https://iempathize.org/events/emporia. If you would prefer a self-guided tour, you may sign up when you arrive at the exhibit.
Masks and social distancing will be required for everyone’s safety.
For more information, visit https://iempathize.org/apathy-effect.
