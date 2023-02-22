A reported chlorine gas leak at Emporia's Water Treatment Plant was quickly contained without any danger to the city's water supply Wednesday night.
The Emporia Fire Department was dispatched to the plant after 4:30 p.m. for reports of a chlorine gas leak. Water service was functioning normally and remained in compliance with Kansas Department of Health and Environment standards.
At 6:57 p.m. the city said the situation was contained. The fire department remained on scene to confirm there has been no chlorine exposure outside the Water Treatment Plant.
By 7:27 p.m., the scene was cleared with EFD personnel confirming that no outside exposure occurred.
