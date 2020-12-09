Meaghyn BreAnn Ensor, 23, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Merriam, KS. Meaghyn was born on June 25, 1997 in Nevada, MO to Clinton Eugene Gregg and Melissa Lynn (Ensor) McCoy.
Meaghyn was full of life, she was a prankster who loved her family and friends. Her children were her world. She loved penguins, and she loved to fish. Meaghyn was currently working as a server at Shark’s in Shawnee, KS.
Survivors include her mother, Melissa (Ensor) McCoy, Ft. Scott, KS; her children, Addeliyn Rae Nitcher and Teighiyn Kaige Nitcher, Kansas City; four brothers, Jakub Dowell, Nevada, MO, Taran LaPiere (Ashley), Ft. Scott, Jacob Wheeler, Kansas City, and Nicholas Gregg, Kansas City; grandparents, Dave and Darlene (Gma and Gpa) Leimkiller, Nevada; nephews, Connaor Jay Dowell and Braysnn Joe Dowell, Nevada; two aunts, Brenda Brown and Debbie Brooks, Nevada; extended family, Jordan Nitcher, Kansas City, Shellene Nitcher, and Bryan and Leigh Nitcher, Kansas City; and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, and many other relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, Clinton Gregg; great-grandmother, Dorothy “Waggie” Wagner; great-grandfather, Robert Wagner; great-grandfather, Darrell Swiney; and grandfather, Bill Kyner.
Services are pending at a later date.
Those who wish may donate in her name to Ferry Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.