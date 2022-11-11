The Founding City of Veterans Day marked the service and sacrifice of those who served during Emporia’s annual Veterans Day Memorial Service. The service was moved to the Anderson Building at the Lyon County Fairgrounds due to frigid temperatures.
Command Master Sergeant Clarence Frye, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, served as the guest speaker for the event. Frye grew up in Lebo and said he never intended to make a career in the Navy. His first time out at sea changed his outlook.
He retired 30 years later, and currently works as the general manager of Emporia’s Flinthills Mall.
“I have a really good relationship with all of our store managers and one of them came to my office the other day. They have a program in their store called ‘Socks for Troops,’” Frye said, adding that customers are invited to purchase a pair of socks to be sent to troops overseas. “She put that on social media and somebody replied, ‘Why do you do this? They get everything they need.’ And that irritated me a little bit.”
Frye emphasized just how important it is for deployed servicemen and women to receive packages from home.
“When I was the Command Master Chief of the Harry S. Truman ... around Christmastime we got a shipment of six tri-walls of cookies,” he said. Inside of the shipments were around 6,000 packages of cookies that Frye needed to distribute to the sailors aboard.
It took three hours.
“That happened twice and I was prepared the second time,” he said. “The look on those sailors’ faces to get something from home ... it was really heartwarming, especially around Christmastime, to get those kinds of things.”
Frye said as a young sailor, he received a cake from his mother for his 21st birthday while he was deployed. The cake arrived over a month late, covered in mold. But the thought behind the gesture meant a lot.
“She had packed it in popcorn and when I opened the box it was completely covered in mold and it stunk a little bit, but it was thought that my mother took [the time],” Frye said.
During his time in the Navy, Frye said he missed a lot of birthdays, sporting events and milestones when it came to his children. Gifts and letters from home helped shorten the distance, he said.
Frye encouraged those in attendance to reach out to veterans and make sure they have the support they need, whether it’s a friendly face and a cup of coffee or encouragement to join organizations like the American Legion or Veterans of Foreign Wars.
“The Founding City of Veterans Day does wonderful work,” he said.
Other speakers during the ceremony included Gold Star mother Maria Lane, whose son David Lane was killed in Iraq on Sept. 4, 2007. Lane said she was “fiercely proud” of her son’s service.
Frank Lowery, president of the All Veterans Memorial Park Association, provided an update on the memorial’s progress. This year, they have added surveillance cameras to the memorial and currently have 1,040 names added to the Tablets of Honor.
Lowery emphasized that the memorial is an All Veterans Memorial, celebrating those who served in all branches of the military.
In closing, Col. Lesley A. Hedges of the U.S. Army, encouraged the crowd to honor veterans every day of the year.
More information about the All Veterans Memorial Park and Tablets of Honor can be found at http://www.allveteransday.org.
