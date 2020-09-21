In the next few weeks, we’re going to see the start of dramatic expansion of access to the Internet from border to border in Kansas.
And surprisingly — or disappointingly — it is largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and about $1 billion in federal funds from which more than $100 million will be spent by Dec. 30 on connectivity, getting fast and reliable Internet access to everyone in Kansas that should have taken place years ago.
Now, that’s probably not what most of us were thinking about when the pandemic struck the nation this spring. We were drawn first to the hundreds of Kansans who are dying of COVID-19, and the thousands who lost their jobs and their access to food and shelter, and the concern about how children would spend their time away from school and how parents would care for them from home while trying to maintain their paychecks remotely.
The first instinct was to help those Kansans. To make sure that our first-responders would be safely masked- and gloved-up to find those ill citizens, get them to health-care facilities, and to boost the supplies at those hospitals so that care-givers could save more lives.
But we also started to take a unified, statewide look at just what communications, and we’re talking Internet, services would be available to allow parents to work from home, for businesses to expand their reach, for the economy to grow so that we have the facilities to care for ill Kansans.
It quickly became apparent that increased Internet access and speed and volume were going to be keys to not only dealing with the current health problems but the economic crises that they spawned.
With issues ranging from how to educate children at schools where conventional teacher-student contact suddenly became dangerous to providing tele-health services so that rural Kansans don’t have to drive for hours to get simple check-ups or have illnesses defined and treatment started, Internet connectivity quickly became essential to every town and every suburb and even every city where crowded living conditions and tall office buildings stymie the new age of communication.
Look for millions of dollars of contracts to be made in the upcoming weeks, largely through the governor’s Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) task force which is dispersing that $1 billion-plus in federal pandemic assistance.
The connectivity assistance will range from subsidized Internet connections for the poor and their children to high-speed and high-volume connections that will allow rural Kansas to become part of the international economy and the intellectual marketplace to tap Kansans with technical skills that will provide high-paying and sought-after industries and jobs.
Nope, that’s not what most of us were thinking about back in the spring, when the pandemic opened. But that’s the way for Kansans to not only get health care to those who need it, to track where COVID-19 cases are being detected, but to allow Kansans to keep their jobs when crowding tech-savvy workers in offices isn’t safe anymore.
Expect, of course, that the Legislature is going to be reading those contracts, considering whether the expenditures are actually going to increase Kansas’ ability to respond to catastrophes and make the state less likely to see the spread of health dangers and prepare for whatever arises next.
Strange that a pandemic that has cost hundreds of lives and thousands of illnesses will likely see an expansion of Internet services that for many is just a frill. But it clearly isn’t a frill in this economy, and the health aspects of that communication ability is likely to be also an economic boost for the state.
Syndicated by Hawver News Company LLC of Topeka; Martin Hawver is publisher of Hawver’s Capitol Report—to learn more about this nonpartisan statewide political news service, visit the website at www.hawvernews.com
