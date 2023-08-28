The Emporia Gazette
Two waterline breaks on Neosho Street are disrupting service for some Emporia water customers Monday.
According to city communications manager Christine Torrens, a 4-inch break in the 800-block of Neosho Street and a 4-inch break in the 200 block of Neosho Street were discovered Monday morning.
The S. Neosho Street water main break will cause water service disruption for residences on S. Neosho Street from Randolph to Kansas Ave. Water is also shut off for residences on Kansas Ave. from S. State St. to S. Neosho St.
