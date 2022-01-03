Bloom House Youth Services is ready to be the soft place to land for young people in need.
The shelter, located at 301 W. 11th Ave., welcomed the community to help celebrate with a New Years Eve grand opening Friday night and officially opened its doors Saturday after nearly three years of planning.
Executive Director Clara Corn said the 501(c)(3) organization formed in 2019, aiming to address youth homelessness in an inclusive space while providing support through access to case management, mental health care and life skills education.
“I just keep pinching myself that we’re finally here,” Corn said Friday.
She said many people don’t realize it, but Bloom House will be filling a great need. According to Kansas Department of Education, there were 69 homeless students enrolled in Emporia during the 2019-2020 school year.
Corn said young people who identify as LGBTQ+ represent up to 40% of the total homeless youth population and trans youth are 120% more likely to experience homelessness. Kansas is ranked No. 29 out of 50 states and No. 47 out of 100 for access to LGBTQ+ inclusive resources. Additionally, many homeless youth are pregnant or are already parenting.
“Homelessness has dangerous consequences for youth,” the Bloom House Youth Services web site states. “According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, 1 in 3 teens on the street will be pressured to trade sex for supposed safety within 48 hours of leaving home; the American Association of Pediatrics finds suicide is the leading cause of death for unaccompanied homeless youth.”
A staggering 90% of youth accessing shelters for minors through the federally funded Basic Center Program — of which Bloom House is a part — “state that they experienced difficulty at home such as fighting or screaming, physical and emotional abuse, and issues relating to the youth sexual orientation or gender identity.”
“Homeless youth are hard to track; they slip through the cracks in the mainstream for a variety of reasons,” Corn told The Gazette last year. “Sometimes they might be afraid of coming forward and finding a place. Some of them may feel like they’ve not been welcomed in other shelters or they’ve been to some that are more exclusive and have a more specific list of who they’re serving.”
As of Saturday, Bloom House has four beds ready for use to start. Another five beds were waiting on mattresses to arrive. Corn said donations of household items and furniture are still needed and greatly appreciated. Aside from seven bedrooms which can sleep up to 12 teens in need at a time, there are two living spaces and the three kitchens. Donations of hygiene products and food items are also welcome.
Corn expects the shelter to be in use quickly after opening its doors.
Program manager Emily Yell, who lives on-site, is ready to welcome the first person through their doors.
“I’m just going to dote on that first one,” she said.
“Like you aren’t going to dote on every single person who comes in here,” Corn added with a laugh. “Emily is an ‘aunt’ of many and she’s so patient and so easy to talk to.
Other staff members include art therapist Carolee Conway and Rosalie Regine joins the staff as case manager.
“They all have experience working with teens,” Corn said. “I have a fabulous team here.”
The drop-in center will be open to any youth in need, even if they aren’t homeless. Computer access, laundry, on-site counselors and more will be available.
Aside from the brilliant blue neon sign outside of the shelter, there are two other neon signs inside marking a couple important spaces.
“Ace’s Place” overlooks the living room, where a photograph of Ace Garate is on display. Garate died in a car accident in 2019 and his parents, Carlos and Amy Garate, purchased the shelter building for Bloom House Youth Services to use.
“Gramma Shari’s,” which is named for Yell’s mother, overlooks the kitchen. Yell said her mother died several years ago and her love language was providing a good meal to everyone.
Corn said volunteers and interns are still needed. Individuals and groups can also sign up to “adopt” a room. Those interested in those opportunities can email bloomhouseks@gmail.com to learn more.
For more information about Bloom House Youth Services, visit www.bloomhouseks.org. You can also follow the shelter on all social media channels using @BloomHouseKS.
