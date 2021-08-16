The annual Emporia State Athletics auction is changing venues this week, as organizers look to make the fundraising event as safe as possible.
Set for 6 p.m. Thursday Aug. 19, the auction has been moved to Welch Stadium. Due to COVID the event which was previously held in May as a year end celebration was canceled in 2020 while the 2021 event was moved to the fall as a kick-off to the new school year.
“It’s going to be the same auction as we’ve done in prior years, we’re just moving from White to Welch,” said Jason Santangelo, assistant director for athletic development at ESU. “The plan is to have everything in the concourse with our catering going through the Little Theatre seating. VIP tables will be set up in the concourse with some stand-up tables and then there will also be some seeking throughout the stadium.”
The auction is the largest fundraiser for ESU’s athletics department and all the money raised goes right back into all 15 sports at the university. Santangelo said that can look like helping with the overall student athlete experience through scholarships, facility enhancements, travel and programming.
“Each coach has an opportunity to put an item [into the auction] and whatever is raised for that specific item gets put back into their program for their greatest needs,” he said.
Santangelo said with the auction just a few days away, VIP tables are already sold out but there are still plenty of general admission tickets available. Those tickets are $50 a person and can be purchased ahead of time or at the gate.
After dinner, people will have the option to either stay at their seats or move down into the stadium. The live auctioneer will be stationed down on the football field.
“I think it’s going to be really fun,” Santangelo said. “We will still have our student-athletes and our coaches that will be there, so they will be there to navigate around and interact with everybody. There’s a lot more of a social aspect, along with some fun games, and it’s something that’s going to be unique to any other auction that goes on just because of the venue.”
Santangelo said the silent auction will open at 6 p.m. with the live auction beginning at 7 p.m. He expected everything to be over around 8 p.m., so those who need to get home for kids or work the following day don’t have to be sleep deprived.
“We’ll have appetizers and drinks and be able to just hangout and mingle, too,” he said.
Those wishing to participate in the auction from home can check out the silent auction online by visiting emporia2021.ggo.bid. Santangelo said there are a number of items up for grabs at both the silent and live auctions, including a 49” gaming monitor, Kansas City Chiefs tickets, Sporting KC tickets, an Italian dinner for eight, a Big 12 Championship package, a Chiefs package and a trip to Notre Dame with the women’s basketball team.
To purchase general admission tickets before Thursday’s auction visit www.esuhornets.com.
There is no change for the associated golf tournament scheduled for Friday, Aug. 20 at the Emporia Golf Course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.