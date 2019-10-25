The Emporia State women’s soccer team achieved a program first a few short weeks ago, making its official debut in the national poll.
Pending this upcoming weekend, the Hornets could reach perhaps another new status — the MIAA Champion.
Just two points behind conference-leading Central Missouri, the Hornets travel to Missouri Southern on Friday and to Warrensburg on Sunday for a battle with the Jennies that could translate into a bout for the regular season crown.
“Both games, it’s just going to take consistency,” sophomore defender Sydney Martens said. “We’ve been working hard, we have the talent, it’s just going to take us being in the right head space both games and just play how we know how to.”
Even with a recent bout with injuries, the 2019 Hornets are having an almost identical stretch of success as their ‘18 edition at this point in the season. Last year’s group, which advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time, was 9-4-1 at this point in the season, following with five straight wins, including just the program’s fourth-ever win over UCM.
The Hornets got the Jennies again, just a few weeks later, and ended in polar opposite fashion, a 7-1 loss in the MIAA Tournament.
“I don’t think there’s that much difference,” Martens said, likening the two squads. “This team has a lot of drive, we have the same chemistry, maybe even more, but I think the success is there, just the way that we worked together on the field, it’s really good.”
The newest group of freshmen, much like last year’s group, has maintained a high-level spark, but none, perhaps, more than the MIAA scoring leader Mackenzie DiMarco. She has a one-goal lead over UCM’s Makayla Toth in goals scored, both of whom are averaging a goal per game for their respective clubs. DiMarco has become the focal point for ESU’s offensive attack, as her MIAA-leading shot total of 92 is more than double all others outside of the Top-5 in the conference.
“She’s a very vital piece of the Emporia State soccer team,” Martens said. “I don’t think we’d be where we’re at without her.”
DiMarco will also need plenty of help from her friends against the fifth-ranked Jennies, who have outscored their MIAA opponents by a 14-2 margin through six games.
“I didn’t expect to come into college and have this much success right off the bat,” DiMarco said. “I couldn’t do it without the team that I have. I’m having a blast. It’s just a non-stop funfest for me.
“It’s been so much fun,” Martens said. “Just the success that we’ve had is an example of how much fun that we’re having. We have so much chemistry, I think it’s pretty evident.
A win over a Lions squad that has just two victories on the season and another over a Jennies team that is perennially among the best in the country, would certainly add to that fun.
“We always hoped that we can achieve what we did last year and I think we have all the right pieces to even go farther,” Martens said. “I’m excited to see what happens in the future.”
“We’re going to need consistency,” DiMarco said, mirroring her teammates’ earlier thought. “We’re going to have to make sure we play our best and stay healthy throughout the weekend.”
The Hornets will kick off against Missouri Southern at 6 p.m. Friday at Hughes Stadium in Joplin. ESU’s contest against Central Missouri will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday in Warrensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.