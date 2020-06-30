The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce, with assistance from Lyon County Emergency Management, has secured non-medical 3-ply masks for distribution to businesses and organizations in Lyon County as part of its Road to Recovery initiative.
The masks are from the Kansas Department of Emergency Management's stockpile, and can be used for both staff and patrons of the businesses and organizations as needed.
Packages of 50 masks will be available at the Trusler Business Center, 719 Commercial St., between 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday – Friday.
"To ensure access of supply to as many businesses and organizations as possible, we will limit initial request to 100 masks per group," Chamber President Jeanine McKenna said in a written release. "It is requested that one individual from your organization stop by the office during business hours to collect your masks. We will ask for some basic information to track the distribution. This is needed to support future request of additional PPE as supplies diminish."
The availability of personal protective equipment was identified as a community need as part of the Road to Recovery initiative.
"The Chamber thanks Lyon County Emergency Management and KDEM for their support with these resources," McKenna said. "Together as a community we can limit the spread of the disease and work towards restore and growing our community."
Road to Recovery is a partnership from across the Emporia and Lyon County Community who joined forces to strengthen the local economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information about the Road to Recovery efforts and to read the initial findings visit www.emporiakschamber.org/road-to-recovery-restore-document.
(2) comments
Cloth masks are not considered PPE per OSHA: https://www.osha.gov/SLTC/covid-19/covid-19-faq.html per the article: "Are not considered personal protective equipment (PPE)"
"OSHA generally recommends that employers encourage workers to wear face coverings at work. Face coverings are intended to prevent wearers who have Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) without knowing it (i.e., those who are asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic) from spreading potentially infectious respiratory droplets to others. This is known as source control.
Consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation for all people to wear cloth face coverings when in public and around other people, wearing cloth face coverings, if appropriate for the work environment and job tasks, conserves other types of personal protective equipment (PPE), such as surgical masks, for healthcare settings where such equipment is needed most" From your link. Guess I'll be a sheep and follow OSHA and the CDC.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.