Lyon County Public Health reported another sharp increase in positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday evening, as officials completed their second day of rapid testing for Tyson Foods employees.
"We are seeing that a high percentage of folks coming through who get tested, they are receiving a positive result," Verlin Conkle, public information officer for Lyon County Public Health, said. "I would anticipate, due to the volume, that would continue."
Public health said 25 new positives were confirmed, with three recoveries reported. With Wednesday's numbers, Lyon County now has 158 cases of COVID-19 on record including 135 confirmed positive cases in the county and 22 presumptive positives.
There are currently 120 active cases overall.
Investigations are currently ongoing and more demographics will be available upon completion. We will update when that information is released.
The Kansas National Guard has also increased its presence within Lyon County to assist during the pandemic, with members currently working under the authority of Lyon County Public Health offices to set up mobile testing sites.
"If you see uniformed members of the military in your community, they are simply there to assist the local authorities with the current COVID-19 response," Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, the adjutant general of Kansas, said in a written release. "Our Kansas Guardsmen and women are eager to support their communities wherever they are needed, whether it is assisting with food distribution, removal of debris after a tornado, battling wildland fires or rescuing people from floods. We are here to help our neighbors in their time of need."
The Kansas Division of Emergency Management is also working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and local public health departments to set up temporary non-congregate housing in Lyon, Finney, Ford and Seward counties.
These facilities will be used to either quarantine individuals that may have been exposed, or to isolate individuals with laboratory confirmed positive or are presumptive positive cases.
This is probably a good time to remind Emporians that, according to the CDC, "The hospitalization rate among patients identified through COVID-NET during [March 1- 30, 2020] was 4.6 per 100,000 population. Rates were highest (13.8) among adults aged ≥65 years. Among 178 (12%) adult patients with data on underlying conditions as of March 30, 2020, 89.3% had one or more underlying conditions; the most common were hypertension (49.7%), obesity (48.3%), chronic lung disease (34.6%), diabetes mellitus (28.3%), and cardiovascular disease (27.8%)."
In other words, the overwhelming majority of our friends, family members, neighbors and colleagues who test positive will not only survive but will likely not require hospitalization. In fact, COVID-19 has almost certainly been circulating in our community for some time, including many who were infected and recovered but who were simply never tested.
But it's also a time for us to all to remember that social distancing by all of us is especially important in our community in order to protect the lives of those at greatest risk, i.e., people over 65 years of age as well as those who have underlying conditions, including but not limited to conditions like hypertension, obesity, chronic lung disease, diabetes, or cardiovascular disease in particular.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation is currently forecasting a total of 273 COVID-19 deaths will occur in Kansas between March 1 and August 4, 2020, including the 110 Kansas who have died to date. Let's all do our absolute best to ensure that that forecast is wrong and that the number of anticipated deaths goes down and not up.
