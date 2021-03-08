Lyon County Public Health announced Monday that local availability of the COVID-19 vaccine is increasing this week.
In addition to the mass vaccination clinics run by Lyon County Public Health, vaccine will be available at eligible providers.
Today, March 8, Haag Pharmacy is targeting people working in higher education with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
From 8 a.m. - noon Thursday, March 11, Lyon County Public Health will hold a primary vaccination clinic at the Anderson Building, on the Lyon County Fairgrounds.
This clinic will have 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine and be targeting those 65 and older.
From 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., public health will hold a second dose clinic of the Modern vaccine at the Anderson Building.
On Friday, March 12, Newman Regional Health will hold a primary clinic targeting Hostess workers with the J&J vaccine.
Graves Pharmacy has received 50 doses of the Moderna vaccine and will be administering them this week. Walmart and CVS are also providing vaccinations following the federal vaccination plan.
According to Marketing Manager Justin Ogleby, Lyon County Public Health administered 732 primary doses of Pfizer vaccine on March 4 to meat packing plant employees, people working in K-12 schools and those working in child care.
On March 5, they administered 749 doses with a combination of primary (Pfizer) and secondary doses (Moderna).
"The vaccination efforts are a collaboration between Lyon County Public Health and Flint Hills Community Health Center and, as more vaccine becomes available, our community’s eligible vaccine providers," he said. "Moving forward, public vaccination clinics on Thursdays will be giving primary doses, and clinics on Fridays will be reserved for giving secondary doses, depending on vaccine availability). As of last Friday, names are no longer being added to the waiting list for those 65 and older. Public Health hopes to finish vaccinating the 65 and older population in the next two weeks."
Additional information can be found at www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.