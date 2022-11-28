Leon Raymond Mayer was born in the heat of Marysville, Kansas on August 14, 1936. He was the middle child of 5 - his siblings are Bill, Della, Larry, and Susan. His dad was a farmer, farming soybeans and corn, and his mom was the farmwife and head of the house. He grew up in the outskirts of Marysville and moved to Emporia, KS at a young age. He lived with his Aunt and Uncle for a couple of years to ease the impact of the Depression on his family, and he said that he was always a farm kid, riding horses and tending to a large garden, and he was taught to work hard.
Leon joined the National Guard in 1952 while he was in high school. In 1955, he joined the Army and served until 1975. He had a variety of jobs while in the service, starting out as a Machine Gunner, then going to Officer Candidate School at Ft. Benning. He also went to Airborne School at Ft. Benning; he hoped to be sent to an Airborne Unit, but never got the chance. After spending time in the Infantry and as a Platoon Leader at Ft. Riley, Kansas, he went to Korea, where he started doing competitive rifleman competitions. He was good enough to go to Hawaii, where he shot with the All-Army Rifle Team. After Hawaii, he went to Ft. Niagara for the summer to train, and he officially made the All-Army Rifleman Team at the national matches at Camp Perry, Ohio. After a few years on the team, he took an assignment as Captain Company Commander in Vietnam. Leon made Major in 1962, and went to Ft. Riley where he transferred to the 1st Infantry Division “Big Red One”. He was sent to Vietnam once more with the 1st Division for about a year. When he returned, he spent more time in Nuclear Weapons School and at Ft. Riley, and eventually went to Spokane as an Advisor to the WA National Guard Unit, where he retired in 1975.
One of Leon’s favorite memories of his time in the service was in Parachute School because it was “a real thrill” to be pulled by a cable to the top of a 250 foot tower, and free falling. He also recalls one of his hardest times during training at Ft. Riley, he went out on night patrol. It began raining and snowing, which they weren’t prepared for, and they had to trek 5 miles to the radio station that they “attacked”. They went back to their tent, drenched and cold. In Vietnam, Leon’s company was in the middle of an airstrike. His Battalion Commander called over the radio to help out, and Leon answered saying “I’m kind of busy right now”. But send Ammo. They sent ice cream. Leon called back and said AMMO! AMMO! Not ice cream. They always had a good laugh over the incident, and Leon earned his Silver Star and a Bronze Star while there.
Leon married Maryanna, and they had three sons, Pat, Doug, and Dan. After he retired, they settled down in Spokane, where he earned a degree in Criminal Justice from Eastern Washington University. He worked at the jail as a Corrections Officer during college, and for a Work-Release Program at Geiger Field after. He retired after 6 years, and spent his time hunting and fishing in Washington, Canada, and Wyoming.
Leon has fond memories of him and his 3 sons taking trips to go deep-sea fishing in Mazatlán for Marlin and Sailfish. He loved traveling to see friends across the country and for fishing and hunting excursions, but had always wanted to go to Alaska. He always loved reading (especially History), riding motorcycles with the Blue Knights Club in Spokane, and dogs of all kinds. One of his favorite dogs was Rufus, a Lab mix, who showed up at his doorstep. He brought him inside and fed him a hamburger, and Leon says he was “mine forever after that”.
Leon says that Vietnam will always be an important place to him, because of his memories “going through the jungle, fighting and taking care of the troops”. He also loved Africa - he was stationed in Ethiopia, and enjoyed the hunting there. Leon says that he has “always loved people”, which can be told from the big smile he always wore. He also said that he had “always gone out of his way to help, which I hope will always be true”. Thank you Leon for your service!
A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Hennessey Funeral Home in Spokane, WA beginning at 1:00 pm, a reception will follow. Please visit www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com to leave your condolences on Leon’s online guestbook.
