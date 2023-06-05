The 2023 season of programs at Red Rocks State Historic Site continues this week with a program combining history and music.
“Mary White’s Mandolin” will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11 by Beverley Olson Buller of Newton and Derrick Doty of Manhattan.
Buller is a career educator and author of “From Emporia: The Story of William Allen White” and “Prairie Peter Pan: The Story of Mary White,” written for young readers. She chairs the William Allen White Children’s Book Awards, is a board member of the White Community Partnership, and is a Humanities Kansas speaker on Editor White’s crusade against the KKK in Kansas.
Derrick Doty, a Kansas music historian, will share about the mandolin in Kansas. A traditional fiddler and banjoist, he has been researching and sharing musical story of Kansas for over a decade and is currently on the Humanities Kansas Speakers Bureau. Doty will play music on a mandolin as part of his presentation.
The program is inspired by a mandolin belonging to Mary White donated to the site before the pandemic by the family of a nephew of Sallie White, Charles B. Lindsay, Jr. In 2023 the mandolin has been placed on exhibit at Red Rocks.
“Andrew Carnegie & His Libraries” follows on Sunday, June 25, presented by Christine Steinkuehler of Topeka.
The 18th season of the William Allen White Community Partnership, Inc. programs is free, and the public is invited to come sit a spell on the Red Rocks porch, the Whites’ summer living room. The 2023 series is dedicated to the memory and generosity of Barbara White Walker, the late granddaughter of William Allen White.
The White Community Partnership is the local Emporia organization that works in cooperation with the Kansas Historical Society to present Red Rocks State Historic Site, the legendary home of the William Allen White family. Tours of the site are free in 2023.
