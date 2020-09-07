Sept. 5, 2020 at Warner Park
Boys Varsity
Team scores: Manhattan 21, Wamego 66, Emporia 83, Washburn Rural 87, Topeka-Seaman 102, Topeka 158, Holton 205. Junction City, Salina Central and Valley Center did not score.
Individual results: 1, Treyson True, Emporia, 15:38.6; 2, Daniel Harkin, Manhattan, 16:08.7; 3, Tyler Atkins, Junction City, 16:45.6; 4, Ben Mosier, Manhattan, 16:45.8; 5, Max Bowyer, Manhattan, 16:47.8; 6, Sean Anderson, Manhattan, 16:53.9; 7, Arrik White, Washburn Rural, 16:59.9; 8, Gavin Erickson, Manhattan, 17:28.3; 9, Jonathan Laudie, Emporia, 17:32.1; 10, Jace Moore, Topeka-Seaman, 17:35.4; 11, William Griffith, Salina Central, 17:36.6; 12, Corbin Atkins, Topeka-Seaman, 17:47.4; 13, Eli Artzer, Wamego, 17:52.6; 14, Harrison Cutting, Wamego, 17:59.5; 15, Jacob White, Wamego, 18:00.0; 16, Brady Stegman, Wamego, 18:03.1; 17, Spencer Haddock, Washburn Rural, 18:03.8; 18, Emery Wolfe, Wamego, 18:07.0; 19, Caden Wilson, Emporia, 18:14.7; 20, Ethan Bryant, Manhattan, 18:17.0.
Girls Varsity
Team scores: Manhattan 36, Washburn Rural 41, Topeka-Seaman 64, Valley Center 86, Holton 138. Emporia, Junction City, Salina Central, Topeka and Wamego did not score.
Individual results: 1, Jenna Keeley, Manhattan, 19:18.4; 2, Hannah Grover, Valley Center, 20:16.5; 3, Sydney Laster, Washburn Rural, 20:27.0; 4, Amelia Knopp, Manhattan, 20:39.2; 5, Madeline Carter, Washburn Rural, 20:47.6; 6, Bethany Druse, Topeka-Seaman, 21:13.9; 7, Taryn West, Emporia, 21:26.5; 8, Haley Henningson, Manhattan, 21:28.4; 9, Keely Wagner, Washburn Rural, 21:31.3; 10, Emma Schultz, Topeka-Seaman, 21:45.4; 11, Micah Sheffy-Harris, Emporia, 21:51.6; 12, Khloi Bird, Washburn Rural, 22:15.2; 13, Halle Gaul, Manhattan, 22:20.2; 14, Adaline Fulmer, Wamego, 22:23.8; 15, Gabby Grace, Topeka-Seaman, 22:33.8; 16, Saylor Salmons, Manhattan, 22:37.1; 17, Rachel Corn, Manhattan, 22:42.5; 18, Heidi Schiber, Washburn Rural, 22:45.7; 19, Lorna Rae Pierce, Junction City, 23:11.9; 20, Emma Curley, Washburn Rural, 23:13.5.
Boys Junior Varsity
Teams scores: Manhattan 21, Washburn Rural 69, Wamego 75, Emporia 102, Junction City 116, Topeka-Seaman 140. Holton, Salina Central, Highland Park and Valley Center did not score.
Individual results: 1, Lucas Holdren, Manhattan, 18:47.2; 2, Jett Ford, Manhattan, 18:51.1; 3, Marshall Garren, Manhattan, 18:53.3; 4, Kolby Grogg, Manhattan, 18:54.7; 5, Noah Williams, Wamego, 19:34.9; 6, Sho Glashausser, Washburn Rural, 19:48.8; 7, Blake Reed, Junction City, 19:55.5; 8, Isaiah Smith, Junction City, 19:59.3; 9, Tyler Moser, Topeka-Seaman, 19:59.9; 10, Dagan Fultz, Wamego, 20:01.8.
Girls Junior Varsity
Team scores: Washburn Rural 39, Manhattan 49, Emporia 65, Topeka-Seaman 91, Valley Center 121, Junction City 138, Salina Central 184. Flint Hills Christian, Holton, Topeka, Highland Park and Wamego did not score.
Individual results: 1, Sofia Ruvalcaba, Emporia, 18:20.5; 2, Michaela Crow, Flint Hills Christian, 18:28.7; 3, Audrey Cook, Manhattan, 18:49.1; 4, Jaidyn Bogren, Washburn Rural, 18:55.0; 5, Maryn True, Emporia, 19:14.5; 6, Ainsliegh Smith, Washburn Rural, 19:20.7; 7, Kayla Ellinger, Valley Center, 19:33.9; 8, Nevaeh Buffington, Manhattan, 19:38.7; 9, Anika Nyp, Manhattan, 19:41.6; 10, Emily Louderback, Washburn Rural, 19:44.7.
Boys C
Team scores: Manhattan 24, Wamego 51, Washburn Rural 70, Topeka-Seaman 87, Valley Center 123. Emporia, Flint Hills Christian, Junction City and Salina Central did not score.
Individual results: 1, Aidan Hilton, Manhattan, 15:25.9; 2, Hayes Rickstrew, Wamego, 15:26.0; 3, Tysen Haynes, Emporia, 15:37.0; 4, Trevor Cain, Washburn Rural, 16:22.4; 5, Aidan Starling, Manhattan, 16:22.5; 6, Thomas Loub, Manhattan, 16:24.2; 7, Kael Schwabauer, Manhattan, 16:38.0; 8, Michael Shi, Emporia, 16:46.1; 9, Isaac Wilber, Wamego, 16:57.4; 10, Eli Porter, Manhattan, 16:59.0.
