The Emporia Public Library invites the community to stroll down Commercial Street for the September StoryWalk featuring the children’s picture book “Mariana and Her Familia” written by Mónica Mancillas, and illustrated by Erika Meza.
The StoryWalk will be available through the month of September in store windows on Commercial Street between Sixth and 12th avenues.
Learn how Mariana overcomes a language barrier while reading through the Storywalk beginning at Complete Works LLC.
Participating businesses are Complete Works LLC, Heartland Office Systems, Amanda’s Bakery and Café, Merchant Cycles, Dynamic Discs, Pete Euler - State Farm Insurance, Daylight Donuts, Radiance Salon, Mi Chavelita Mexican Grill, China Dragon, Sax Hair Care, Genesis Health Club, Smith Agency, Toso Family Eye Care, Eclectic Bikes, Granada Coffee Company, Emporia Main Street, Lyon County History Center, L & L Pets and Graves Drug Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.