Visibility was very low north of ElDorado due to a grass fire, smoke and high winds Friday evening. Traffic was diverted briefly due to smoke and fire encroaching the roadway.  

One person was injured Tuesday in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike in western Lyon County.

First responders were called to the northbound lanes of the turnpike around 9:45 a.m. A Kansas Highway Patrol report said Kimbre Francis, 26, of El Dorado “drove over something, (and) lost control” nine miles south of the Emporia interchange.

Francis's car crashed into the median barrier. The KHP report indicated she was treated on the scene for minor injuries. No one else was in the car.

