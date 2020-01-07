Clifford Leroy Spade, 84, formerly of Admire and Burlingame, Kansas, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Holiday Resort Care Center, Emporia.
Clifford Leroy Spade was born in Emporia, Kansas on August 13, 1935, the son of Clifford B. and Olive (Hinck) Spade. Leroy married Ann Marie Phillips in Americus, Kansas on June 3, 1956. She survives.
Besides his wife, Ann, he is survived by sons, Steven, Cherokee, OK and Michael, Holton, KS; daughters, Diane Marie Dysart, Netawaka, KS, Sherri Spade Thomson, Tonganoxie, KS, and Marsha Mitchell, South Boston, VA; brother, Leland Spade, Admire, KS; 16 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister; Marilyn Haag.
Leroy and his wife, Ann, had owned and operated the Burlingame Locker Company, Burlingame, KS for 17 years. He had been a butcher all his life. He had been a member and former Director of the Kansas Meat Processors Association. While living in Burlingame he had been a member of the City Council, a volunteer with the Burlingame Volunteer Fire Department, and the Lions Club. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, camping and traveling with his wife.
Funeral services will be at the United Methodist Church, Admire, Kansas, on Friday, January 10 at 2:00 P.M. The service will be conducted by Pastor Diane Euler of the church. Burial will follow in the Admire Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, on Thursday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
Memorials have been established for the Admire United Methodist Church or the Admire Community Center with contributions sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
