The Emporia Gazette
Newman Regional Health expanded its visitation policy for inpatients earlier this week.
“Effective Monday, June 15, Newman Regional Health began allowing 2 visitors during scheduled visiting hours for inpatients,” NRH Director Business Development McKenzie Cinelli said in a written release. “Visitors must be 18 years of age or older. All visitors will be screened upon entering the building and provided a visitor pass. Visitors will be required to wear a face mask during the entirety of their stay.”
The policy updates are in place only for inpatients of the hospital. Visitors are still prohibited for outpatient appointments and doctor’s office visits.
“An attendant may accompany a patient with a demonstrated need, such as patients who are minors or those with cognitive or physical limitations,” Cinelli said.
The policy is included in its entirety below:
Emergency room, CDU, hospital inpatient and outpatient surgery visitation policy
Purpose:
To help ensure a healthy and safe environment for patients, staff and our community during the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation will be limited. Virtual visitation will continue to be encouraged.
Policy:
Patients will be permitted to have up to two (2) visitors at a time during visitation hours.
Visitors must be screened upon entry and may be asked to leave if screening is concerning for COVID 19 infection.
Visitors must sign in and out. They will be issued a visitation pass.
Visitors should stay in the patient’s room as much as possible while in the facility.
Visits will be limited to the current 10:00 a.m. – 6 p.m. visiting hours when feasible.
Visitor(s) will be selected by the patient, the patient’s decision maker if necessary or appropriate hospital staff if a decision maker is not available.
Visitors must wear a procedure or cloth mask at all times while in the hospital as determined by the circumstances as described below.
Visitation by confirmed, probable or symptomatic persons is not allowed, except if the patient is in an end of life situation. Visitor must visit alone and wear a procedure mask at all times.
Visitation of a confirmed, probable or PUI COVID patient requires visitors to wear appropriate PPE while in the hospital.
Visitors under 18 will not be allowed
Hospital outpatient diagnostic and physician office visits
Purpose:
To help ensure a healthy and safe environment for patients, staff and our community during the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors will not be allowed in these locations. An attendant may accompany a patient with a demonstrated need, such as patients who are minors or those with cognitive or physical limitations.
Procedure:
Attendants screening positive will not be allowed to accompany the patient and will be asked to leave their cell phone number and wait in their car while staff assist the patient.
Staff will call the attendant after the visit and will deliver the patient to the Entrance
“B” or “C” Canopy for pickup while wearing appropriate transport PPE.
Attendants screening negative will be given a “Pass” and must wear a cloth mask until leaving the hospital or clinic.
Designated waiting areas within each outpatient service area will be provided for children who cannot be left at home alone safely while accompanying a parent seeking outpatient services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.