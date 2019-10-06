Bryan Sailer could only grin in awe while his team packed up to leave the ESU pitch on Sunday afternoon after claiming a 4-0 victory over Northwest Missouri State.
And that was even before he found out his team finished its homestand as the lone team atop the MIAA standings.
“How often do you score nine goals in two games, one player having five of them?”
Freshman Mackenzie DiMarco, who Sailer recruited in hopes of her becoming a difference-maker, has done that and then some in the early going. She had a hat trick against MWSU on Friday and added two more in Sunday’s victory.
She has taken nearly 20 more shots than the next closest forward in the MIAA and, more importantly for ESU, has also scored three more goals (12) than any other player in the conference.
“It’s more than a goal a game, that’s huge,” Sailer said. “We’ve had some good forwards and we still have other good forwards, but she’s a special scorer and I knew that coming in. Sometimes you (feel) it coming in, but you put them at this level and it just doesn’t happen.
“With her, it’s different. She’s a game-changer.”
Freshman Hannah Woolery was the first Hornet to score, getting a shot in from the middle of the field, about 20 yards out.
DiMarco’s first goal came with less than two minutes remaining in the first half, as the shot deflected off the keeper’s hands, bouncing off the underside of the crossbar of the goal and in.
The Hornet freshman forward added another strike in the 63rd minute, maintaining the ball down the left sideline before cutting back toward midfield. She stopped abruptly midstride at the midfield and angled a kick back to her left, sneaking it by the Bearcat keeper.
“I just dribbled down the line, saw an opportunity to cut in the middle and I just had an open shot, so I took it,” she said.
That would’ve been plenty, but DiMarco then added the late assist, feeding senior Daniela Cardona who scored on a rocket shot from about 15 yards out.
“We all knew that it was a really big weekend for us, especially for it being two home games,” freshman keeper Tori Bailey said. “But we worked really hard and things fell for us the way we wanted them to.”
That was mostly true.
ESU’s starting keeper, Jillian Patton, drew a blow to the head while attempting to make a save in the first half, sending her to the sideline and Bailey into play, who is also fighting through injuries, but of a less immediate nature.
“It’s a gutsy effort,” Sailer said. “She’s just dealing with some pain. If she didn’t have to go in, she wouldn’t have but that’s all we have. She did a great job.”
The two combined for the Hornets’ fourth shutout of the season.
“That was impressive,” Sailer said. “We had a goalie get hurt and the (other) goalie that went in is hurt. We battled in the back, we bent but we didn’t break. We didn’t give up too many shots, I think against Missouri Western it was 13-0 in the first half and today it was 14-2 in the first half. We’re not giving up too many shots. Our back line, our midfielders, do a great job of getting back and just denying shots. We’re a team that will battle defensively. We’re not just good on offense ... you can’t be one-sided, or you’re not going to be too good.”
The victory also extended a home-field win streak for ESU to 13 games.
The Hornets (8-2-0) climbed to first in the points-based MIAA standings as fellow undefeated Central Missouri locked up in a scoreless draw at Rogers State on Sunday afternoon.
“It was a good weekend to be home,” Sailer said. “We’ve been scoring at a high rate here. These are big wins. These are games we were either losing by one last year or winning by one and now we’ve just opened things up totally. It’s exciting to know that we have another level and think we’ve reached another level offensively as a team.”
ESU will take a roadtrip to Oklahoma next weekend, traveling to Rogers State on Friday and Northeastern State on Sunday.
